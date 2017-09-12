Bobbi Kristina's Estate Joins Bobby Brown in Suing Over Biopic

Bobbi Kristina's Estate Joins Bobby Brown to Stop Biopic

Bobbi Kristina's estate has now joined forces with Bobby Brown to stop TV One from doing a biopic on Bobbi Kristina's life ... TMZ has learned.

Bobby has already filed suit, claiming the portrayal as a bad dad is defamatory.

Bobbi Kristina's estate has now joined the lawsuit, claiming the biopic violates Bobbi Kristina's right to privacy, which they claim survived her death.

Bobby Brown has already claimed in his lawsuit the movie falsely shows him as a violent person toward Whitney Houston. The show suggests Bobbi Kristina witnessed the alleged abuse. He also claims the scenes show him as an unloving father.

The estate and Bobby want more than $2 million in damages and they want the judge to block the airing of the show.

The show is set to air on TV One next month.