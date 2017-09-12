NFL's Brandon Browner Arrested in L.A. 'Criminal Threats'

Ex-Seattle Seahawks star Brandon Browner was arrested in Los Angeles on Monday night, TMZ Sports has learned.

The former Pro Bowl cornerback -- part of the original Legion of Boom -- was booked for allegedly making criminal threats, a felony. Sources tell us the alleged victim is a woman.

Browner was taken into custody and his bail was set at $50,000. He posted bail and was released just after 11 PM.

According to his booking sheet, 33-year-old Browner is listed as 6'3", 215 lbs.

We reached out to Browner for comment. So far, no word back.

Story developing ...