Dolphins Kenyan Drake Can't Wait To Return To MIA ... And Help Rebuild

Dolphins Kenyan Drake: I Can't Wait To Get Back To Miami And Help Rebuild

EXCLUSIVE

The Miami Dolphins can't wait to get back to South Beach to pick up the pieces from Hurricane Irma, so says RB Kenyan Drake who tells TMZ Sports the team is committed to aiding in the recovery.

We got Drake at LAX on his way back down to the 305, and asked him what his feelings are about returning home after the storm blew through Florida.

The Dolphins got their Week 1 game against the Bucs moved to Week 11, but Drake told our guy football is only part of the reason he's anxious to get back.

"I just can't wait to get down there, hopefully it's not as much devastation as I think. We just gotta get to work and help the community as much as possible."