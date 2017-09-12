Steve Aoki My Tribute To Chester Bennington Is Therapy

Steve Aoki's Tribute For Chester Bennington Is Therapy

Steve Aoki is still coping with the tragic loss of his pal and Linkin Park frontman, Chester Bennington, and he's doing it through music.

Aoki just released "Darker Than The Light That Never Bleeds" (Chester Forever Steve Aoki Remix) - a mash-up of “Darker Than Blood” and “A Light That Never Comes,” two songs he worked on with Chester and Linkin Park. Proceeds go to Music for Relief's One More Light Fund which LP created in Chester's name to raise money for suicide awareness and other relief efforts.

When we got Aoki at LAX Monday he told us how playing the track at his live shows has been therapeutic.

RIP Chester.