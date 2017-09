Stevie Wonder Opens Hurricane Telethon with Trump Jab

Stevie Wonder didn't pull any punches in the opening of tonight's hurricane relief telethon, blasting global warming deniers right off the bat .... including the Prez.

Stevie kicked off the special with a touching speech about loving the planet and coming together for those devastated by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma ... and calling out those who think there's no such thing as global warming.

Then it was time for a beautiful rendition of "Lean on Me."

There's a bank of celebs manning the phone.