Bella Hadid Roughs Up Security Roughing Up Female Photog

Bella Hadid nearly opened a can of whoop ass on a security guard protecting her when she thought the guy took his job too far with a female photographer vying for her pic.

Bella was leaving the Michael Kors Fashion Show Wednesday morning in New York when she was swarmed by a gang of paparazzi while getting into her ride. Bella's security detail was deep ... we counted at least 5 people escorting her and, in her defense, the guy comes through like a bulldozer.

You can't blame her for being on high alert, especially after her sister, Gigi, was manhandled leaving a Milan fashion show last year.

Modeling ... not just about good looks. You need muscle too.