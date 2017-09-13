TMZ

Ex-NFL Stars to Andre Johnson: Help Us with Miami Recovery Effort!

9/13/2017 8:42 AM PDT

Two former NFL stars are hoping their former teammate, Andre Johnson, can help spearhead a J.J. Watt-style recovery effort in Miami.

Bryant McKinnie and Phillip Buchanon both joined the "TMZ Sports" TV show this week -- after leaving Miami right before Hurricane Irma struck. 

The guys said the city is in desperate need of help and they're hoping to launch a fundraising initiative like Watt

Both Bryant and Philip went to the University of Miami, where AJ went to school -- and since Andre knows J.J. Watt (from the Houston Texans), they're hoping he can be the piece that brings everyone together. 

FYI, Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross just donated $1 MILLION to the AARP Foundation Hurricane Irma Relief Fund

