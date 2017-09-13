Chris Soules and Andi Dorfman Reminisce Like Old Times at Mystery Lunch Date

Chris Soules and Andi Dorfman are partying like it's 2014 ... back to one-on-one dates like it's 'Bachelorette' season 10.
Chris and Andi reunited over the weekend by grabbing a bite Sunday at The Dubliner in NYC and looking very much like they did in Andi's season. They looked a tad occupied on their phones but were all about it just 2 days earlier at 'Bachelor' star Sharleen Joynt's wedding to Andy Levine.
Andi lives in NYC and played host to Chris, who BTW needed court permission to leave Iowa to attend the shindig. Remember, Chris has a felony hit-and-run case against him after plowing his Chevy pickup into a tractor that killed a man.
As for the mystery lunch, sources close to Andi pulled the old "they're just friends" card. Chris went pretty far on Andi's season -- 3rd place. Just sayin ...