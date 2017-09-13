Senator Elizabeth Warren Makes Emotional 'Medicare for All' Plea

EXCLUSIVE
Senator Elizabeth Warren nearly broke into tears while explaining why there SHOULD be bipartisan support for the revised healthcare bill. Whether there will be ... is a whole other Oprah.
We got the Massachusetts Senator on Capitol Hill Wednesday and asked her about backing Sen. Bernie Sanders' medicare-for-all bill, slated to be introduced later this month.
Check it out ... Warren's handlers tried to shut down our guy, but the Senator would NOT be denied. She had a message she wanted to deliver, and it came pouring out ... in a pretty emotional plea to all parties.