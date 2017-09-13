Hemingway Home Cats Won't Starve Post-Irma on 4-Week Supply of Chow

Hemingway Home Won't Starve Post-Hurricane Irma On 4-Week Supply Of Chow!

EXCLUSIVE

The Hemingway Home cats are making it out better than some humans post-Hurricane Irma because there's enough food to feed all 55 of them for the next 4 weeks.

We spoke with a Hemingway Home employee who told us the place picked up 300 lbs of cat food before Irma hit. Normally the kitties go through about 80 lbs a week, so there's plenty of grub to get them through the next month.

Key West, where the famed home sits, suffered less damage than some of the other Keys and Caribbean islands, but there's still no electricity, cell service or Internet. They finally got access to running water on Tuesday, but only for 2 hours and it had to be boiled.

We're told several employees who evacuated plan to pick up more food for the cats on their way back, so the house stays fully supplied. As for the human caretakers, they're stocked on food too so no one's going hungry.