Donald Trump I Was Right About Charlottesville!!! 'Bad Dudes' On Both Sides

Donald Trump Doubles Down, Back to Blaming Both Sides for Charlottesville

Breaking News

Donald Trump is back to blaming "both sides" for the violence in Charlottesville ... and gloating that he was right to say it in the first place.

Trump was on Air Force One Thursday when he said he'd told South Carolina's Republican Senator Tim Scott -- the day before -- that there were "bad dudes" on the other side of white supremacist protests.

The Prez doubled down, saying Antifa's actions since then prove he was right all along -- "I said you got some really bad people on the other side also, which is true."

Why he decided to bring up the subject again -- after backpedaling from the divisive remarks -- is anyone's guess.