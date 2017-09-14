Selena Gomez Underwent Kidney Transplant Best Friend Donor

Selena Gomez Underwent Kidney Transplant, Donor Best Friend Francia Raisa

Selena Gomez underwent a kidney transplant this summer, and the donor was her best friend.

Selena posted this pic post surgery of her and kidney donor Francia Raisa. She said, "I'm very aware some of my fans had noticed i was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn't promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of."

Selena goes on ... "So I found out I need to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health."

And then she thanks her friend ... "There aren't words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift."