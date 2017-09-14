Troy Gentry Honored by Country Stars From the Grand Ole Opry

Troy Gentry Memorial Service From Grand Ole Opry (Live Stream)

LIVE STREAM

Country music star Troy Gentry is getting a proper send-off from "Country’s Most Famous Stage" ... and TMZ is live streaming his memorial service from Nashville.

Troy's service is being held at the Grand Ole Opry -- fans and other country stars are honoring Troy ... one half of Montgomery Gentry. His bandmate and longtime pal, Eddie Montgomery will, of course, be there too.

As we reported, Troy died last week when the helicopter in which he was a passenger experienced engine failure and crashed in New Jersey. He was 50.

The memorial is set to begin around 9 AM PT.