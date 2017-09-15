Anthony Scaramucci & Ryan Phillippe Bro Down in West Hollywood

The Mooch & Ryan Phillippe Bro Down in WeHo

Anthony Scaramucci and Ryan Phillippe know how to tease but definitely didn't aim to please ... because the real story here's what you don't see waist down.

The Mooch and "Shooter" star ran into each other Thursday night at Craig's in WeHo where they mugged for this pic. Gotta hand it to Scaramucci ... didn't put down that wine!!!

OK ... now the real story -- our spies at the fancy joint tell us Ryan was no longer wearing a cast on his right leg. We broke the story ... Ryan crushed his leg in a freak ATV accident back in July.

As for the Mooch ... picture the tailored-suit-wearing former Prez staffer in ... CARGO PANTS!!!

