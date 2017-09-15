Chicago Teen Kenneka Jenkins Cops Release Hotel Video Before Dying in Freezer

The plot thickens in the death of a Chicago teen who was found dead in a hotel freezer, because cops have released a video which shows her stumbling through the hotel shortly before she disappeared.

The video shows Kenneka Jenkins appearing to be under the influence of something ... she's running into walls, she slams into a stairway railing and has no sense of balance.

The 19-year-old went missing Friday night after a party at the Crowne Plaza Hotel and her body was discovered in a hotel freezer a day-and-a-half later.

There's been a lot of suspicion on social media that foul play was involved, but cops have maintained they found nothing suspicious.

Bottom line ... the video shows Kenneka is messed up, but it doesn't show how she got in the freezer.