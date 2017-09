Frank Vincent Body Cremated For Presentation at Memorial Service

Frank Vincent's Body Cremated for Presentation at Memorial Service

Frank Vincent has been cremated and will be displayed at his memorial service ... TMZ has learned.

The body of "Sopranos" and "Goodfellas" star was taken to a Montclair, New Jersey funeral home. After cremation, his ashes were placed in an urn. We're told the urn will be placed front and center on a table at the memorial service, surrounded by photos of the actor over the years.

As we reported, Frank died Wednesday due to complications from open-heart surgery.

The service is Saturday.