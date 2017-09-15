NeNe Leakes Says Jennifer Lawrence Doesn't Hire or Fire 'The Real Housewives'

NeNe Leakes Sorry, Jennifer Lawrence ... You Don't Call The Shots in Atlanta

NeNe Leakes isn't afraid of Jennifer Lawrence giving her two cents on who should be fired from 'Housewives' ... in fact, she says when it comes to Atlanta, the actress has no pull at all.

You'll remember -- Andy Cohen told us Lawrence is an enthusiast of the popular show -- even advising him on who to fire. However, when we spoke to NeNe at LAX Thursday she made one thing clear, J Law certainly isn't calling any employment shots.

Leakes didn't totally turn the cold shoulder on Jennifer though -- saying she'd be open to the possibility of working with her in Hollywood one day -- just don't ask her what her favorite Lawrence movie is.

