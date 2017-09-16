Serena Williams' Baby I have a Battle Cry And an Instagram Page!!!

Serena Williams' Baby Alexis Has a Battle Cry and an Instagram Page!!!

Serena Williams's baby is just weeks old, but she's already making a name for herself.

Serena posted this pic of Alexis with a onesie that is more like a mantra for what is going to be her life.

Alexis is wasting no time becoming famous. Check out her new Instagram page, with more than 21,000 followers.

The baby's dad, Alexis Ohanian, is pictured with his daughter ... or at least his arm is.

We've been on the hunt trying to figure out if a famous kid of one sex has ever been named after his or her parent of the other sex, but so far we've come up dry.