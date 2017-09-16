Simon Cowell's PRETTYMUCH Debuts New Single, One Direction 2.0?

Simon Cowell's a boy band magician ... the question, does he have lightning in a bottle yet again?
PRETTYMUCH dropped the official music video for its debut single, "Would You Mind" ... it's undeniably catchy. The release comes just a couple months after the 7-year anniversary of a Simon concoction called One Direction.
You'll remember ... we spotted the members of PRETTYMUCH -- Austin, Brandon, Edwin, Nick Mara, Zion -- leaving Cowell's house back in May when we were told something was in the works.
Listen and judge for yourself.