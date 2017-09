2017 Emmy Awards Behind The Scenes

2017 Emmy Awards Behind the Scenes Photos

The Emmys have wrapped ... everyone saw what went down on the show's broadcast, but check out all the happenings from behind the scenes!

The Microsoft Theater held the events 69th year where "Big Little Lies" and "The Handmaid's Tale" came up big. Nicole Kidman took home an award for best actress for her work on BLL and THT took home the hardware for outstanding drama.

Check out our pics for some of the best stuff that went down when the cameras weren't looking.