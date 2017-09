Dwyane Wade Me Go Back to Miami? All I Gotta Say Is ...

Is Dwyane Wade goin' home to Miami?

With all the whispers of him being bought out by the Chicago Bulls ... we had to ask when we got D-Wade and Gabrielle Union leaving Catch in L.A.

Wade played it super coy -- just like when we asked about a potential LeBron reunion -- but he also couldn't stop cheesin' ... which kinda makes us think he's heard from ex-Heat bro, Udonis Haslem.

Hard to say which way he's leanin' ... but the NBA superstar does still call South Beach home, FYI.