Kevin Hart's Pregnant Wife Eniko Seen For the First Time Since Sex Tape Extortion

Kevin Hart's wife, Eniko, took her Dobie to the animal hospital Sunday night in L.A., in the wake of the sexually explicit video showing her husband in a provocative situation.
Eniko hasn't been seen since Kevin posted a video apologizing to his pregnant wife and kids for getting himself in such a "situation."
She's wearing her wedding ring ... in fact, in the photo she may be making a point of it.
TMZ broke the story, Kevin says someone has tried extorting him for 7 figures over the video, which shows Kevin cozying up to a woman. The tape also shows a naked man in a bedroom who definitely looks like him.
As we first reported, the extortion demand actually reached 8 figures at one point but the extortionist lowered it back down to 7.