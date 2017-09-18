'Fuller House' Twin Toddlers Bank $9k Per Episode

'Fuller House' Twin Toddlers Fill Up Bank Accounts $9,000 Per Episode!!!

The 2-year-old twins who play Tommy on "Fuller House" got cribs full o' cash ... because both boys are raking it in every episode.

According to their contracts ... Fox and Dashiell Messitt scored $9,000 each per episode for season 1 of the Netflix sitcom, and they got a 4% pay bump for season 2. At 13 eps per season ... the tyke actors have racked up almost $240k so far.

Season 3 of "Fuller House" premieres next week, so you know what that means -- another raise for the Messitt bros. They'll each get $9,734 per episode this time around.

Look out, Olsen twins.