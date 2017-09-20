Oscar De La Hoya GGG Vs. Canelo Judge Must Be Suspended ... Score Was 'Atrocious'

Oscar De La Hoya tells TMZ Sports ... boxing officials ARE moving to suspend Adalaide Byrd, the judge who insanely scored the GGG vs. Canelo Alvarez fight 118 to 110.

Oscar joined the guys on the "TMZ Sports" TV show (airs tonight on FS1) -- and expressed his outrage over the way Byrd scored the fight, despite the fact her decision benefited Canelo, who's Oscar's fighter.

"Atrocious," Oscar said ... "What the hell was she thinking?"

Oscar says he does believe Canelo should have won the fight -- but not by that lopsided of a score.

In the end, the fight was ruled a draw -- and if you watch the show tonight, you'll hear Oscar tell us the status of rematch conversations with Gennady Golovkin's people.