Rob Kardashian Settlement Diet Twisting Him Up in Knots

Rob Kardashian Eats Wetzel's Pretzels Amid Blac Chyna Revenge Porn Settlement Demand

Rob Kardashian is switching up his meals after settling some costly legal disputes with Blac Chyna -- not to mention a huge one still pending -- for something that costs $3.50.

Rob was seen out in Thousand Oaks Tuesday at a mall buying some chow from Wetzel's Pretzels in his signature outfit. We're told he was in and out ... picking up at least one doughy treat.

We can't blame the guy for eating cheap -- he just agreed to pay Chyna $20k a month in child support ... and might still be on the hook for 7 figures from his revenge porn case.

Something's gotta give.