Tyga Settles with Former Manager for $1.5 MILLION!!!

Tyga just agreed to pay the management company that had sued him for $4 million, but he doesn't have to pay the full amount and he can pay in installments.

Kylie's ex agreed to pay C&J Management $1.5 million. He's required to pay $250k within 10 days of signing the settlement agreement. There are 4 additional installments of $137,500 each, and there's a final payment due June 1, 2019 of $700,000.

The lawsuit claims Tyga fired C&J with no cause and stiffed the company out of millions of dollars in commissions.

C&J says in the lawsuit it turned Tyga "from a relative nobody to a world known superstar." The suit gave Kylie no credit!