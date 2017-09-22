Tyga Speechless Over News Kylie's Pregnant

Tyga Speechless Over News that Kylie's Pregnant

EXCLUSIVE

Tyga's either A) Over Kylie B) Jealous another dude knocked her up or C) In massive denial.

We got Kylie's ex Friday on Rodeo Drive when our photog fired a slew of questions in his direction, all about the story TMZ broke earlier in the day ... Kylie and Travis are havin' a baby!!!

Tyga's clearly underwhelmed, or at least that's the way he's presenting himself.

You gotta watch the clip and hear the last question our photog fires off as Tyga books it in his Bugatti Veyron ... pretty hysterical.