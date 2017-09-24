TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Lil Wayne Signs Champion Boxer ... To Young Money Sports Agency

9/24/2017 12:25 AM PDT

Lil Wayne Signs Champion Boxer To Young Money Sports

EXCLUSIVE

Lil Wayne's got another one ... not a rap hit ... but another huge athlete for his Young Money APAA Sports & Entertainment Agency, this time signing a champion boxer to the team ... TMZ Sports has learned.

Wayne's new kid ain't some no-name prospect, its Jermell Charlo who's 29-0 and already the super welterweight champion of the world.

Charlo is fighting Erickson Lubin at the Barclays Center on October 14 and recently struck a pose with Young Money president Mack Maine, the guy responsible for bringing him to the team.

This is a huge move into boxing for Young Money, Charlo is a budding superstar, considered by some to be the next big challenger for the Canelo Alvarez/GGG rematch winner.

That's IF the rematch happens (it will) and if Adalaide Byrd isn't judging (she won't be).

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web