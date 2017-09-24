Lil Wayne Signs Champion Boxer To Young Money Sports

Lil Wayne's got another one ... not a rap hit ... but another huge athlete for his Young Money APAA Sports & Entertainment Agency, this time signing a champion boxer to the team ... TMZ Sports has learned.
Wayne's new kid ain't some no-name prospect, its Jermell Charlo who's 29-0 and already the super welterweight champion of the world.
Charlo is fighting Erickson Lubin at the Barclays Center on October 14 and recently struck a pose with Young Money president Mack Maine, the guy responsible for bringing him to the team.
This is a huge move into boxing for Young Money, Charlo is a budding superstar, considered by some to be the next big challenger for the Canelo Alvarez/GGG rematch winner.
That's IF the rematch happens (it will) and if Adalaide Byrd isn't judging (she won't be).