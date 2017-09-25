Concert for Charlottesville Headliners Perform and Kneel in Defiance of Trump's Words

Dave Matthews, Pharrell Williams and Stevie Wonder Perform, Protest at Charlottesville Concert

Pharrell Williams, Dave Matthews and Stevie Wonder took a firm stand against President Trump by kneeling during the Charlottesville benefit concert.

Pharrell performed with The Roots at Sunday night's "A Concert for Charlottesville" ... and made his feelings clear on Trump's "son of a bitch" comment about NFL player protests of the National Anthem.

Matthews, who organized and headlined the show for his hometown, performed with Stevie. When he came onstage, Dave took his hand and they took a knee together. Stevie explained, as he did in NYC on Saturday, why he chose to get down on both knees.

Justin Timberlake, Ariana Grande and Coldplay also performed at the event benefiting victims of the violence in Charlottesville.