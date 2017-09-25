Dave Winfield Encourages MLB Nat'l Anthem Protests

Dave Winfield Encourages MLB National Anthem Protests

EXCLUSIVE

Seems MLB legend Dave Winfield wants to see MORE baseball players following Bruce Maxwell's lead when it comes to national anthem protests.

FYI, Maxwell became MLB's first kneeler this weekend -- with the Oakland A's catcher demonstrating during the national anthem in the wake of Donald Trump's "son of a bitch" comments.

So, when we saw Winfield at LAX, we asked for his thoughts.

"It's a new era -- new causes, new objections to the way things are ... it's a protest we should listen to," Winfield told TMZ Sports.

Winfield added this message for the kneelers -- "Nothing changes overnight. Keep doing what you're doing."