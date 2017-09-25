George Lopez Blasts NFL's 'Arm-Locking' Protest ... Just Take a Knee!

George Lopez is all about NFL players taking a knee to protest -- but he thinks the locking arms thing is stupid.

The comedian was leaving TAO in L.A. on Sunday when he was asked if it was out of line for players to take a knee after President Donald Trump condemned the action.

"Not at all," Lopez said ... "That's part of the Constitution. That's part of freedom of expression."

Lopez continued ... "Now, locking hands? That's different. That's more Rockettes. Taking a knee is [good]."

George also referenced Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan -- who locked arms with players before the Ravens game on Sunday -- and called the action "invalid" since he reportedly donated $1 mil to the Trump campaign.