Kylie Jenner Pregnancy's a Fuzzy Picture

Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy is a Fuzzy Picture

Kylie Jenner's showing alright ... how hard it is to get her baby bump out in public.

Kylie was at her BFF Jordyn Woods' birthday party Sunday night in Malibu. Earlier in the day, Kylie downplayed TMZ's preggo news with a barely-there baby bump pic she posted on Instagram.

A different story at night because if our eyes aren't deceiving us ... she's opted for the oversized hoodie to hide the bun in the oven. Seems obvious, right? Keyword: seems.

TMZ broke the story ... Kylie's pregnant and bf/rapper Travis Scott is telling friends they're having a girl.