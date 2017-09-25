Metta World Peace: Trump's Ignoring Chicago Violence, Send More Help!

Metta World Peace to Trump: Trump's Ignoring Chicago Violence ... Send More Help!

Metta World Peace says Donald Trump needs to ignore the NFL protests -- and refocus on stopping the violence in Chicago.

The NBA legend says Trump has forgotten the promise he made to clean up Chi-Town after labeling the violent crime situation an "epidemic" back in June.

Trump himself pointed out there were already 1,700 shootings in the Windy City in 2017 when he posted on June 30.

Trump promised to send in federal support -- but Metta says he ain't seeing the change Trump promised and he's calling on POTUS to step up and get the job done.

For the record, officials say the number of homicides in Chicago is down 7% from 2016 ... despite the fact the city just recorded it's 500th murder of 2017 earlier this month.