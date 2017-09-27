Goldie Hawn Would Marry One of Kurt Russell's Movie Characters

Goldie Hawn I'd Get Married To One of Kurt's Characters

Goldie Hawn wants no part of marriage to Kurt Russell's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" character, Ego ... but there IS one guy he's played she could see herself with forever.

Goldie and Kurt have passed on the marriage thing, but still have been together for almost 35 years. So, we asked her Tuesday at LAX if she'd legally settle down with any of his characters. Great question, according to Goldie.

She's got some great (and not-so-great) options:

-- Snake Plissken from "Escape from New York"

-- Robert Ramsey from "Poseidon"

-- John Ruth from "The Hateful Eight"

-- Dean Proffitt from "Overboard"

-- Sheriff Hunt from "Bone Tomahawk"

Goldie's answer doesn't disappoint -- although she might need to brush up on some plot lines.