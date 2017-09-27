Ron Jeremy Calls B.S. On Ric Flair 10K Chicks is Impossible!!

Porn legend Ron Jeremy says there's NO WAY Ric Flair banged more than 10,000 chicks ... telling TMZ Sports, in his opinion, it just ain't possible.

Jeremy knows a little something about ... um, puttin' in work. He's been named #1 on AVN's 50 Top Porn Stars of All Time ... and when we talked to him, he said he ain't buyin' what the Nature Boy is sellin'.

"To overview, I think he's lying."

Jeremy explains why he thinks Naitch is fibbing, saying that number would require a full-time woo-hoo regimen that he doesn't think Flair is humanly capable of.

"It's very difficult to get numbers like that," Jeremy says. "Every second of the day, he'd have to be going like this (as Ron does his world-famous humpin' motion).

Bottom line, believe who you want ... but the expert has spoken.