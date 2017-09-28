Ansel Elgort: Happy for Carmelo 'Didn't Belong On Knicks Anymore'

Ansel Elgort: I'm Happy for Carmelo Anthony, 'Didn't Belong On Knicks Anymore'

EXCLUSIVE

Did you know ... "Baby Driver" star Ansel Elgort is a DIE-HARD Knicks fan?

It's true -- and when we saw the actor out in NYC on Wednesday he sounded off about losing Carmelo Anthony.

"I'm happy for Carmelo, he didn't belong on the Knicks anymore."

Don't get it twisted, Elgort isn't throwing shade -- but says he's definitely not gonna root as hard for Melo now that he's playing for the OKC Thunder.

But the funniest part of the clip is when Elgort gives Knicks credit for not doing something "stupid" like trading away Porzingis for Kyrie Irving.