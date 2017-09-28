Bonzi Wells Hospitalized for Heart Attack ... 'I'm Okay'

Ex-NBA player Bonzi Wells underwent surgery in an Indiana hospital after suffering a heart attack -- but the 41-year-old says he's okay now.
Unclear when Wells was admitted to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis -- but Wells says he's back home now and "feeling good."
Wells told the Star Press the heart attack was "minor" -- explaining, "Small clot hit bottom part of the heart. Had surgery so I'm back to 100% no restrictions."
Wells posted a photo with one of the nurses at the hospital and wrote, "I wanna thank these ladies for saving my life."
"They went above and beyond to make sure I would be ok."
Bonzi played 10 seasons in the NBA for teams including the Sacramento Kings, Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets.
BTW -- today is Bonzi's birthday. Happy Bday!!