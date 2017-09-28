TMZ

Bonzi Wells Hospitalized for Heart Attack ... 'I'm Okay'

9/28/2017 7:53 AM PDT

Bonzi Wells Hospitalized for Heart Attack, 'I'm Okay'

Breaking News

Ex-NBA player Bonzi Wells underwent surgery in an Indiana hospital after suffering a heart attack -- but the 41-year-old says he's okay now.

Unclear when Wells was admitted to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis -- but Wells says he's back home now and "feeling good."

Wells told the Star Press the heart attack was "minor" -- explaining, "Small clot hit bottom part of the heart. Had surgery so I'm back to 100% no restrictions."

Wells posted a photo with one of the nurses at the hospital and wrote, "I wanna thank these ladies for saving my life."

"They went above and beyond to make sure I would be ok."

Bonzi played 10 seasons in the NBA for teams including the Sacramento Kings, Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets.

BTW -- today is Bonzi's birthday. Happy Bday!!

