President Obama & Prince Harry What's So Funny?!?!

Prince Harry knows how to crack up a president.

No. 44 and His Royal Highness hit up Day 7 of the Invictus Games in Toronto. Obama and Prince Harry sat courtside for a little wheelchair basketball action.

After the game, they posed for pics with the American team in the locker room.

Former VP Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, were also there. We're used to seeing Obama and Biden yucking it up ... but Obama and Harry? Gotta figure that conversation's super smart and, clearly, super hilarious.