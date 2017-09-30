Bucs Star Gerald McCoy Meets His Superhero ... Stan Lee

Tampa Bay Bucs Star Gerald McCoy Excited to Meet 'GOAT' Stan Lee

Tampa Bay Buccaneers lineman Gerald McCoy ﻿isn't your normal jock -- he's not afraid to geek out and hit up a comic book convention ... especially when there's a chance to meet his childhood idol.

McCoy met Marvel legend Stan Lee at MegaCon Tampa Bay Friday, and as you can see ... he was ecstatic about it. He posted his photo with Stan and wrote ... "Ladies and Gentlemen I present the GOAT."

Gerald was a fan favorite on the past season of HBO's "Hard Knocks," known for his fun, quirky antics and for being a superhero buff ... with shoes, socks and tons of memorabilia to prove it.

And hopefully a meeting with his hero will have some healing powers ... McCoy's questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.