Prince Harry Plants Big Kiss on Girlfriend Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has gone full blown public with his relationship with Meghan Markle, planting a kiss during a Bruce Springsteen concert at the Invictus Games.

Harry and Meghan cut loose in a luxury box Saturday night at Toronto's Air Canada Centre.

The Invictus Games is a celebration of men and women who served in the military and suffered debilitating injuries.

In addition to Springsteen, Bryan Adams, Kelly Clarkson and Bachman & Turner closed out the Games, which lasted 7 days.

Harry founded the games ... he's very much his mother's son.