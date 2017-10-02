LaVar Ball Yanks LaMelo Outta High School ... to Personally Coach Him

LaVar Ball Yanks LaMelo from Chino Hills in Favor of Homeschooling

Breaking News

LaVar Ball is taking his son LaMelo's hoops career into his own hands -- pulling the top prospect out of Chino Hills High School so he can personally train 'Melo over the next 2 years.

"I'm going to make him the best basketball player ever," LaVar told the L.A. Times' Eric Sondheimer.

LaVar says LaMelo will officially be checked outta Chino on Tuesday ... and won't play any games in public until AAU ball rolls around in the spring.

The Big Baller dad says the shift will benefit 'Melo since there will be "less distractions."

High school officials told us LaMelo's BBB shoe deal would NOT disqualify him from playing HS basketball ... so this is probably just LaVar trying to get his kid to the next level.

He's previously hailed 'Melo as the best baller of his three sons, including Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball.