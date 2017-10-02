President Trump Addresses Nation On Vegas Mass Shooting

President Trump Addresses Nation On Vegas Massacre

President Trump just addressed the nation on television for the first time since the mass shooting in Vegas.

In a response from The White House, Trump praised first responders and expressed his sympathy for the victims, their families and those injured during the attack.

Trump offered his "warmest condolences and sympathies" early Monday morning on Twitter after 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire to a crowd of more than 20,000 concertgoers from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay resort. At least 58 are dead and more than 500 people were rushed to hospitals.

Jason Aldean was in the middle of a performance late Sunday night when bullets rained down. Paddock, who cops say had more than 10 rifles in his room, shot and killed himself.

Trump called the LVMPD to thank them for their efforts.