Chris Bosh Can LeBron & Wade Win A Ring In Cleveland? ... OF COURSE

Chris Bosh Says LeBron & Wade Can Win A Ring In Cleveland

EXCLUSIVE

Good news, Cleveland ... Chris Bosh thinks LeBron James and Dwyane Wade's Cavs reunion will produce championship fruit.

It's no secret, Bosh is very tight with Bron and Dwyane --"they're my guys" -- and was a key part of the squad back in the Miami Heat championship days.

It's gotta suck to be left out of the CLE reunion (health issues), but when we saw Bosh and his wife leaving Craig's restaurant in L.A. on Monday night, he couldn't have been more supportive.

BTW, don't close the book on Bosh's career just yet -- he told us back in July his health is great and he's still thinking about a future in basketball.