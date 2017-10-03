WWE's Stephanie McMahon Ronda Rousey Offer 'Absolutely Stands' ... WrestleMania Revenge??

Stephanie McMahon: Ronda Rousey's WWE Offer 'Absolutely Stands,' Teases WrestleMania Revenge

Ronda Rousey hasn't officially signed with WWE, but the offer to come into the ring “absolutely still stands” -- so says Stephanie McMahon.

“We'd love to have you in WWE,” Steph added on her way outta LAX.

Vince’s daughter is super high up in the family biz ... so she would know.

Fans thought it was a gimme that Rousey was coming over after she cut a promo with Ric Flair’s daughter, Charlotte ... but that was almost a month ago, and still nothing.

But Steph says not to lose hope ... even teasing a WrestleMania rematch! Remember -- Ronda woman-handled her and hubby Triple H at The Showcase of the Immortals a couple years back.

McMahon didn't wanna call out Rousey, though ... so our money's on Charlotte.