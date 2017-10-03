Young Dolph 911 Call From Hollywood Shoe Store

Young Dolph 911 Call Panic, Confusion After Hollywood Shooting

EXCLUSIVE

An employee inside the shoe store Young Dolph sought refuge in frantically called 911 while the rapper bled out behind a counter.

Dolph was rushed to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds last week after someone shot at the rapper in broad daylight, hitting him several times -- including once in the buttocks -- on a busy street corner in Hollywood.

The store employee made the emergency call from a back office in the store where he says he and several customers hid after hearing shots.

Dolph's been in the hospital ever since the shooting and underwent surgery.

Dolph broke his silence for the first time since the shooting by tweeting several dolphin emojis Saturday followed by a simple message that read "Its DOLPH!"