Cam Newton Fired By Oikos Yogurt Over 'Sexist' Comments

The Cam Newton fallout begins ...
Dannon Yogurt has announced they have fired the Carolina Panthers QB as a sponsor for their Oikos Greek Yogurt brand after his sexist comments to a female NFL reporter.
"We are shocked and disheartened at the behavior and comments of Cam Newton towards Jourdan Rodrigue, which we perceive as sexist and disparaging to all women."
"It is entirely inconsistent with our commitment to fostering equality and inclusion in every workplace. It's simply not OK to belittle anyone based on gender."
"We have shared our concerns with Cam and will no longer work with him."
Newton has worked with Oikos for years -- in fact, the company reportedly dropped John Stamos to work with Newton instead.