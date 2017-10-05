DMX Gained Weight During Rehab, And Apparently Plans to Keep It

EXCLUSIVE
DMX is handling his legal business and his diet like a grown ass man after going to rehab.
We got X Thursday outside court in NYC, where he had a hearing on his tax evasion case. Afterward, he basically confirmed what his lawyer told us last month -- he put on about 40 lbs. while getting treatment, and plans to continue for another month.
Gotta say, he looks good compared to a couple months ago when he was significantly thinner. Sounds like he feels the same way.
As for what he's bulking up on? DMX trusts in the Cap'n!