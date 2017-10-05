Tyga Needs Cash Before to Talk About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy

Tyga might finally have a way to get his finances in order -- talk to paps about his ex, Kylie Jenner's pregnancy ... for a price.
We got Tyga leaving Craig's Wednesday night, where he was peppered with questions about a post he made on the heels of TMZ breaking the Kylie's preggo news.
TYGA POSTED THIS ON SNAP AND DELETED IT WHERE IS MAURY POVICH WHEN YOU NEED HIM???!!! pic.twitter.com/2zVSr3MypL— Hugh Hefner (@SplashyStacks) September 22, 2017
Check it out ... he was totally willing to chat about Kylie getting knocked up by Travis Scott -- with that cash caveat, of course.
Who knew Tyga loved "Jerry Maguire" this much?