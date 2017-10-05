Tyga Needs Cash Before to Talk About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy

Tyga Wanna Talk Kylie? Show Me the Money!

Tyga might finally have a way to get his finances in order -- talk to paps about his ex, Kylie Jenner's pregnancy ... for a price. 

We got Tyga leaving Craig's Wednesday night, where he was peppered with questions about a post he made on the heels of TMZ breaking the Kylie's preggo news.

Check it out ... he was totally willing to chat about Kylie getting knocked up by Travis Scott -- with that cash caveat, of course.

Who knew Tyga loved "Jerry Maguire" this much?