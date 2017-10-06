El Presidente Te Amamos Puerrrto Rico!! (Like, Mucho Mucho)

President Trump Drops Falso Spanish Accent to Show Love for Puerto Rico

Not sure if President Trump made things better or worse in the Puerto Rico department after an awkward/offensive attempt at a Spanish accent.

The Prez and Melania attended a White House ceremony Friday in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, and he decided to unveil an overemphasized accent to say Puerto Rico.

Considering what happened just a few days ago when he was on the hurricane-ravaged island ... ya gotta question the judgment in doing this. Although the crowd at the White House didn't seem to mind.

Yeah ... definitely made it worse.

Happy Hispanic Heritage Month!