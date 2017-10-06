Puddle of Mudd's Wes Scantlin What a 2-for-1 Deal ... Thanks to the Judges!

10/6/2017 12:30 AM PDT

Puddle of Mudd's Wes Scantlin Gets Two Court Sentences in One Week

EXCLUSIVE

Puddle of Mudd's lead singer, Wes Scantlin, seems to be trapped in a loop of court cases -- ending one with a plea deal, and another with jail time ... both in the same week.

Scantlin copped a plea in his 2016 vandalism case -- when he allegedly trashed a bunch of stuff at his foreclosed Hollywood Hills pad. He got off Monday with 3 years probation, but also has to pay more than $40k in fees and restitution.

Wes followed up with a Thursday court date where he pled no contest in a case from last month. You'll recall he was busted trying to board a plane with a BB gun.

He got 20 days in jail, plus he's gotta stay away from LAX unless it's international travel for work.

Another satisfied customer.